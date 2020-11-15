Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

