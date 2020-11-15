Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE FCX opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

