Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 74.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3,366.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 148,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,588. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.