Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.