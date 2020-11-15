Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

