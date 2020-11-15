FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

