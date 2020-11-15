Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.19. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on its investment in Cavanacaw Mine and its subsidiaries, Omagh and Flintridge. It operates through the United Kingdom and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

