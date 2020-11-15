GAM Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,063,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Citigroup by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

