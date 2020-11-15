GAM Holding AG Buys 371 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.28.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.63. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

