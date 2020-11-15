GAM Holding AG Buys New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MSCI by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

