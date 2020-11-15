GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

