GAM Holding AG Has $4.12 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,052.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,741.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,697.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,838.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

