GAM Holding AG Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

