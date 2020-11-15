GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,138 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $210.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

