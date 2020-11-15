GAM Holding AG Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,312 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.