GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

