GAM Holding AG Sells 300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 490,481 shares of company stock worth $22,012,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

