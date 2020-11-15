GAM Holding AG Sells 7,830 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

NYSE TDOC opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

