GAMB (GMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $249,732.79 and $77.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

