Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.29.

GLPI stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

