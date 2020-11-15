Gary L. Fischer Sells 10,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AXT by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

