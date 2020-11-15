Gary Weiss Purchases 30,000 Shares of Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) (ASX:EHE) Stock

Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) (ASX:EHE) insider Gary Weiss bought 30,000 shares of Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$41,100.00 ($29,357.14).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.

Estia Health Limited operates residential aged care homes in Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 69 homes, which include 6,182 resident places in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

