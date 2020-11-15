Gary Weiss Purchases 30,000 Shares of Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) (ASX:EHE) Stock

Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) (ASX:EHE) insider Gary Weiss bought 30,000 shares of Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$41,100.00 ($29,357.14).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.
Estia Health Limited (EHE.AX) Company Profile
