GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Given New $3.25 Price Target at B. Riley

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.68.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

