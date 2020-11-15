GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Given New $3.25 Price Target at B. Riley

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.68.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

