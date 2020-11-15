General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 790,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $220,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

