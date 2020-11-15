Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) PT Lowered to $0.57

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $0.75 to $0.57 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:GEN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Genesis Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 259,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,269 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

