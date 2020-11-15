GlobalBoost-Y Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $577.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,030.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.11 or 0.02845199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.01526358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00391614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00723708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00387592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

