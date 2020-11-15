Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.92 million.Globant also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

