Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.55. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 9,450 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

