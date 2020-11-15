Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

