Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
