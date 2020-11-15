Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GECC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of GECC opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.