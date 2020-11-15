Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

