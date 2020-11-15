Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post $5.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $18.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $18.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.96.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $117.65 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

