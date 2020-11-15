GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 240,873 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

