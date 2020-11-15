Hal M. Lucas Sells 1,500 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $128,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EVI opened at $32.40 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EVI Industries by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EVI Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

