Hal M. Lucas Sells 1,500 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $128,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of EVI opened at $32.40 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $33.86.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter.
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
