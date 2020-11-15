Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €10.00 by Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) alerts:

ETR:HAB opened at €8.87 ($10.43) on Wednesday. Hamborner REIT AG has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $706.78 million and a P/E ratio of 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.50.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.