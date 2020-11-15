Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Lane and Wright Investors’ Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 19.78% 46.19% 21.57% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -22.91% -22.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Wright Investors’ Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $274.05 million 14.53 $60.83 million $2.01 37.57 Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 1.02 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Wright Investors’ Service on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, cleantech, and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

