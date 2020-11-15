Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.25. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.