Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.0860 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $492,751.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,066.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.94 or 0.02844066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.73 or 0.01529482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00391296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00725424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00388501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00031295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 321,633,343 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

