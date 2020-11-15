Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSNGY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hang Seng Bank in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.