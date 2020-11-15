Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSNGY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hang Seng Bank in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit