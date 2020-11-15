Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMY. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.
Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
