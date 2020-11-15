Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMY. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 227.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 731,630 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,355 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $1,891,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: Basic Economics

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.