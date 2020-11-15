Harmony Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $30.07 million and $3.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

