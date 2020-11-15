Hashgard (GARD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $86,029.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $86,029.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00436477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.03259538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

