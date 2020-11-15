Head to Head Analysis: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) vs. Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) and Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Olympus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Olympus 5.34% 10.82% 3.98%

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympus has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Olympus shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Olympus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $47.42 million 0.13 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Olympus $7.32 billion 4.12 $475.36 million $0.36 61.11

Olympus has higher revenue and earnings than Antelope Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antelope Enterprise and Olympus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Olympus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Olympus beats Antelope Enterprise on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles. The company sells its products under the HD, Hengda, HDL, Hengdeli, Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty, TOERTO, and WULIQIAO brands through a network of distributors, as well as directly to property developers. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers video endoscopy systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, and capsule endoscope systems; reprocessing products for cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of endoscopy equipment; integrated documentation system for capturing information relevant to endoscopy, therapeutic, and other ancillary equipment; endotherapy devices; endoscopy products for gastrointestinal surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology; ear, nose, and throat endoscope products; and surgical endoscope ancillary equipment. The company also provides upright, polarizing, inverted, laser scanning confocal, stereo, and macro fluorescence microscopes; box-type fluorescence imaging devices, microscope digital cameras, life science imaging software, bio-imaging systems, and virtual slide systems; metallurgical, semiconductor and flat-panel display inspection, laser scanning, and measuring microscopes; microscopic 3D measurement instruments, and industrial microscope ancillary equipment; and industrial videoscopes and fiberscopes, industrial rigidscopes and ancillary equipment, ultrasonic flaw detectors, eddy current and phased array flaw detectors, and X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction analyzers. In addition, it offers interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, digital camera accessories, lens barrels units, optical components, digital audio recorders, binoculars, and related software applications. The company was formerly known as Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Olympus Corporation in October 2003. Olympus Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.