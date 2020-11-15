Head to Head Analysis: Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) versus Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kuehne + Nagel International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Onex and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kuehne + Nagel International 5 4 0 0 1.44

Onex currently has a consensus target price of $82.07, indicating a potential upside of 66.34%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Kuehne + Nagel International.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onex and Kuehne + Nagel International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.11 billion 4.33 $4.28 billion N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $21.23 billion 1.19 $803.19 million $1.34 31.57

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kuehne + Nagel International.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 0.06% 0.04% Kuehne + Nagel International 3.64% 34.74% 7.85%

Summary

Onex beats Kuehne + Nagel International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation; door-to-door services; and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

