Head to Head Analysis: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Technology Solutions and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $33.97 million 35.72 $8.58 million $0.48 141.85

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, indicating that its share price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Technology Solutions and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 22.96% 24.44% 19.71%

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Technology Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

