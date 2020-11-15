Head to Head Analysis: VolitionRx (VNRX) & Its Competitors

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VolitionRx to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VolitionRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 353 880 1108 105 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given VolitionRx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -8.44 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 108.31

VolitionRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -995.37% -557.96% -53.17%

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VolitionRx peers beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

