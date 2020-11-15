Head-To-Head Comparison: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Costco Wholesale and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costco Wholesale 0 11 19 0 2.63 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus target price of $376.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Costco Wholesale’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Costco Wholesale is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Costco Wholesale and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costco Wholesale $166.76 billion 1.00 $4.00 billion $8.85 42.81 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Costco Wholesale and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costco Wholesale 2.40% 22.71% 7.57% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Costco Wholesale has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, and deli products, as well as produce; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers, as well as 615 gas stations; and offers business delivery, travel, same-day grocery, and various other services online in various countries. As of October 07, 2020, the company operated 796 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 102 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in South Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, 3 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, 1 in France, and 1 in China. It also operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

