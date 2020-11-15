Head to Head Comparison: Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) versus The Competition

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) is one of 178 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Protalix BioTherapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -8.90% N/A -9.07% Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors -10,879.13% -93.23% -41.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $54.69 million -$18.28 million -2.77 Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -5.56

Protalix BioTherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Protalix BioTherapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors 1607 4766 9373 420 2.53

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

