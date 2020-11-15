Head to Head Contrast: Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) vs. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Servotronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Servotronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Servotronics and ToughBuilt Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servotronics $55.27 million 0.38 $2.11 million N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries $19.09 million 1.57 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

Servotronics has higher revenue and earnings than ToughBuilt Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Servotronics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Servotronics and ToughBuilt Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servotronics 0 0 0 0 N/A ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

ToughBuilt Industries has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than Servotronics.

Profitability

This table compares Servotronics and ToughBuilt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servotronics 7.15% 12.01% 8.18% ToughBuilt Industries -55.24% -164.30% -66.49%

Summary

Servotronics beats ToughBuilt Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segment's principal components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic and pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end-users. The CPG segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and the private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic and metal fabrication, as well as engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in the consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturers' representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoor, and sporting stores, as well as through electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. The company offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

