Head-To-Head Review: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) vs. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.18 $16.20 million $1.28 9.88 BancFirst $473.89 million 3.65 $134.88 million $4.12 12.85

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 23.83% 8.53% 1.04% BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09%

Summary

BancFirst beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Worcester, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

