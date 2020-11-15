Head-To-Head Survey: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Liberal Education and BioHiTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.26 million 6.79 $440,000.00 N/A N/A BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.96 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Liberal Education and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A BioHiTech Global -174.48% -1,749.63% -15.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

